LPD investigating Tuesday motorcycle crash that left 2 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash that left two people seriously injured on Tuesday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection at East Loop 289 and East 50th Street. Upon arrival, officers found four people with injuries.

Police stated 41-year-old Justin Fields was riding on a motorcycle with 34-year-old Deloris Halpain riding as a passenger. Fields was traveling east on 50th Street while an SUV driven by 36-year-old Victoria Soliz was driving north on the access road.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Fields and Halpain were seriously injured in the crash. They were both taken to UMC for treatment.

Soliz was moderately injured and her 16-year-old passenger was left with minor injuries. They were taken to Covenant.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.