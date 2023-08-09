Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

LPD investigating Tuesday motorcycle crash that left 2 seriously injured

Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and...
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and another person with moderate injuries.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash that left two people seriously injured on Tuesday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection at East Loop 289 and East 50th Street. Upon arrival, officers found four people with injuries.

Police stated 41-year-old Justin Fields was riding on a motorcycle with 34-year-old Deloris Halpain riding as a passenger. Fields was traveling east on 50th Street while an SUV driven by 36-year-old Victoria Soliz was driving north on the access road.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Fields and Halpain were seriously injured in the crash. They were both taken to UMC for treatment.

Soliz was moderately injured and her 16-year-old passenger was left with minor injuries. They were taken to Covenant.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
70-year-old man killed in North Lubbock rollover
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87
55-year-old Billy Sherrod is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
Anton man charged with animal cruelty, accused of driving with 2 dogs tethered to vehicle
Snyder Professional Firefighters Association
Snyder 13-year-old dies after ‘firearms accident’

Latest News

Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS
Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS hosting Summerfest 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 12
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87
Tax free weekend MGN
Texas Tax-Free weekend: List of items that are taxable and what’s not
Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
70-year-old man killed in North Lubbock rollover