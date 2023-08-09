Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS hosting Summerfest 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS are proud to host Summerfest 2023 this Saturday evening, Aug. 12, at Kershner’s 4 Bar K Event Center at 302 East 82nd Street.

This annual Fundraiser features a big Barbeque Buffet, Live and Silent Auctions, and live music and dancing to the Spur 327 Band.

Proceeds from the event go to fund scholarships at Texas Tech, Amtryke therapeutic cycles for children, adults and veterans, and to support Lubbock Challenger Little League for children with different abilities.

Tickets are still available online at montereyambucs.org or you can get your tickets at the door on Saturday evening.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.