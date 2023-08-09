Lubbock restaurants benefiting from 88th legislative session

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some of Lubbock’s restaurant owners are learning how Texas’ latest legislative session will affect their businesses beginning Sept. 1.

The Texas Restaurant Association held a town hall at The Funky Door to discuss what it considers its “wins” in Austin and how they will help business owners in Lubbock and across Texas.

“Our job really is to clear the deck,” CEO of the TRA, Emily Williams-Knight, said. “Make it the best operating environment so that restaurants in Lubbock can thrive.”

Williams-Knight says the association did that in Austin this year, getting big wins for restaurant owners and their employees during the 88th legislative session.

For owners, the association fought to removed repeating fees that can pile up, hurting a business’ bottom line.

“In some cases, they’re charged once or twice for things, like their employees serve safe food handler mandate,” Williams-Knight said. “So, we were able to go to legislature and say listen, we really think they should not only pay once, but it should be portable, so if a server wants to leave that restaurant and go to maybe Collin County or Harris County, then that will travel with them.”

Williams-Knight says moves like that will help keep businesses in the black during a time when owners are dealing with historically high inflation numbers.

“What our restaurants are experiencing is really this very small margin to stay open and be successful,” Williams-Knight said. “So we looked at ways this session to reduce some of the costs or fees that give them a little bit more room to move and to continue contributing to our communities.”

Another big win for the industry was regulatory consistency, meaning restaurants across Texas will abide by the same rules. This makes it easier for businesses to expand or relocate.

“I think that was really almost a historic win for restaurants,” Williams-Knight said. “All small businesses and businesses in general to know that when they are operating, no matter where they locate or expand across our state, they’re going to have one set of very key rules they can play by.”

The association protected owners and employees by successfully defending the “tip credit” system, which gives tax breaks to businesses who ensure their servers are making at least minimum wage after adding in their tips.

“That tip credit allows that restaurant operator to keep that employee and for all those tips to be with that employee,” Williams-Knight said. “So it’s critically important for us. In Texas we were able to ensure that it stays in place but it’s really something that we have too look at every single session.”

Williams-Knight says the association hopes to tackle issues in the child care system during the next legislation to give more mothers the opportunity to join the workforce.

