New property could add $3.8M to City of Lubbock budget

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday set a maximum property tax rate it will not exceed as it considers formal adoption of a new rate in September. If it stays with this proposed tax rate, new growth in Lubbock would boost the budget by nearly $3.8 million.

The property tax rate proposed in the FY 2023-24 budget is $0.480164 per $100 valuation. That’s higher than the no-new-revenue rate of $0.465391 and lower than the voter-approval rate of $0.505718. Those rates are calculated based off certified property values from the Lubbock Central Appraisal District.

Last year, the Lubbock City Council voted for a property tax rate lower than what city staff proposed and adopted a rate of $0.476762.

The Lubbock City Council could adopt a lower rate than the $0.480164 proposed in the budget for the next fiscal year. However, if they stay with it, the budget would raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by $11.8 million. New property added to the tax roll this year would make up $3,796,225 of that increase.

The average taxable value of a single family residence increased by a little more than 10 percent from last year to $211,258. If the Council adopts this tax rate, the average homeowner would pay about $103 more in City of Lubbock taxes than last year for a total of $1,014.

The Council voted unanimously to set the maximum rate and will hold a public hearing and first vote on the proposed tax rate on September 5 at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers inside Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K.

