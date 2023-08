RALLS, Texas (KCBD) - Ralls is coming off a 9-3 Co-District Champion Season.

Five offensive and seven defensive starters return to make another strong push under Coach Rangel.

Ralls has a little more size than they usually do.

The Jackrabbits will look to get better every day, battle for the District Title and earn some Gold Balls in the playoffs.

