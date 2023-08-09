‘They’re taxing EV owners way more’: Lubbock drivers facing new electric vehicle fee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you own an electric vehicle, a new law is going to make you pay more when you register your car in Texas.

That charge is intended to make up for the taxes on the gas that help build and maintain public roads - taxes that electric vehicle owners aren’t paying anymore.

One Lubbock driver, Jerod Slay, said what the state is charging him isn’t adding up to the same he would be charged in a gas vehicle.

“I’m totally for paying my fair share, but when you look at the numbers, the numbers that they passed don’t make sense,” Slay said.

With the passing of Senate Bill 505, electric vehicle owners will have to pay $400 when registering a new car and $200 every year after that.

“They’re taxing EV owners way more than the average Texan pays,” Slay said.

Through research, Slay said he found the gas tax per gallon is 20 cents and most Texans drive around 16,000 miles a year. He said most electric vehicles are sedans which would get about 24 miles per gallon. If you do the math with that mileage, the average Texan is paying around $134 a year in gas taxes. With the $200 fee, Slay said he will pay nearly 50% more than those who drive gas vehicles.

“A more reasonable law would have looked at how many miles per year you drive and tax at that rate,” Slay said. “That way if you drive like me, eleven or 12,000 miles a year, your tax is a little bit lower just like if you’re in a gas vehicle.”

Cutting gas out of the equation, Slay said he saves $1,800 dollars annually. So, adding a $200 fee isn’t going to cause him to trade electric for gas.

“The advantages of an electric vehicle over the last four and a half years I’ve had this severely outweigh a $200 a year gas, or EV tax,” Slay said.

The new fee applies to electric cars that are 10,000 pounds or less and use electricity as their only source of power. It does not include autocycles, mopeds, motorcycles or neighborhood electric vehicles. The law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.