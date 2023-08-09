Wednesday morning top stories: Driver killed in North Lubbock rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Driver killed in North Lubbock rollover

Officers responded to a rollover Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more here: North Lubbock rollover leaves one person dead

Council considers property tax rate

The Lubbock City Council is set to adopt a property tax rate of 48¢ per $100 value for the next fiscal year

The rate would not require voter approval

Details here: New property could add $3.8M to City of Lubbock budget

LFR sending crew to help battle wildfires in Mineral Wells

The deployment is part of the state’s system to assist fire departments across Texas

Crews have battled nearly 120 wildfires over the past week

Read more here

