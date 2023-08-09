Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Wednesday morning top stories: Driver killed in North Lubbock rollover

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Driver killed in North Lubbock rollover

  • Officers responded to a rollover Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead
  • The cause of the crash remains under investigation
  • We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more here: North Lubbock rollover leaves one person dead

Council considers property tax rate

LFR sending crew to help battle wildfires in Mineral Wells

  • The deployment is part of the state’s system to assist fire departments across Texas
  • Crews have battled nearly 120 wildfires over the past week
  • Read more here

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Lubbock crash
North Lubbock rollover leaves one person dead
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
55-year-old Billy Sherrod is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
Anton man charged with animal cruelty, accused of driving with 2 dogs tethered to vehicle
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and...
2 injured in motorcycle crash near East 50th and Loop 289
The 'SouthWest' Junior Little League team is headed to the regional tournament next weekend.
Lubbock Southwest Little League heading to the Junior Baseball World Series

Latest News

Texas Restaurant Association town hall
Lubbock restaurants benefiting from 88th legislative session
Lubbock restaurants benefiting from 88th legislative session
A City of Lubbock graphic shows the impact of a proposed tax rate for the next fiscal year.
New property could add $3.8M to City of Lubbock budget
New property could add $3.8M to City of Lubbock budget