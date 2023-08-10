City of Lubbock selects site for solid waste transfer station to improve trash truck collections

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After studies to pinpoint the most efficient and available site, the City of Lubbock is paying about $6.3 million from Loop 88, LLC for 70 acres of land between Lubbock and Wolfforth for solid waste services with the aim to improve trash truck collections by saving time and money.

“The big milestone that we needed to get was approval for the purchase of the property, which we’ve done now,” Director of Public Works Wood Franklin said. “We’re kind of a couple months behind on what we wanted to do, but that was our biggest milestone. Now that we know that going forward, we’re back on track and I think we’ll have something built and constructed and in operation, hopefully, within three years.”

The Lubbock City Council approved the land purchase in July. It’s just north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway between Alcove and Upland Avenues. Franklin said it was previously a transfer station property.

According to the City of Lubbock, solid waste collection vehicles, or trash trucks, make two to four trips to the landfill west of Abernathy each day, about an hour-and-a-half trip.

“Instead of our vehicles having to drive all the way to Abernathy every time they pick up, they can drive right here and get back on route,” Franklin said. “This is going to be good for efficiencies in our routes, because right now, essentially about 50 percent of our time, the collection vehicles are on the highway. If we can just transfer our waste there, and then it will be hauled in an eighteen-wheeler to the landfill, that will get our vehicles back on collections much quicker so we can be more efficient in our collections.”

The City of Lubbock budgeted $18.7 million for the transfer station in the previous fiscal year, with a little more than $17 million of that funded through certificates of obligation, or debt funding. In this next fiscal year, $14 million will be requested through the same funding method.

“The project has grown substantially because now the land purchase is no longer just for a transfer station,” Franklin said.

As expected, the City of Lubbock will use the land for more than a transfer station for Solid Waste.

“Right now, all of our fleet services, all of our public works, our water, wastewater, our streets departments are all located on northeast side of town, over on [Municipal Hill]. While we have the transfer station, we will have what we call a MRF, which will be the recycle center. We’re looking at having a fuel facility, because obviously we’re going to need to fuel those vehicles. Those vehicles will need to be serviced, so we’re looking at maybe a fleet facility and then public works. We’ll probably stage public works fairly quickly on that land so that during winter events, where we have salt and sand and staging our equipment, they’re not staged all on one side of town.”

While the project has a large price tag, the City of Lubbock expects to get its money back since it expects to save money through fuel, maintenance and other measures.

“Payback in our original budget estimates are about 10-15 years,” Franklin said. “The costs are increasing, as are costs with everything, so that payback time may be a little bit longer, but over time it will pay for itself and the City of Lubbock will be better for it.”

The City of Lubbock is now working to obtain the proper permitting for the transfer station with the TCEQ.

