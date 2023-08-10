Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers, funding for 2023 blitz build

The project will require $120,000 per house and 300 volunteers per day.
Habitat for Humanity blitz build in need of volunteers and funding
Habitat for Humanity blitz build in need of volunteers and funding(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2023 Habitat for Humanity Blitz Build is less than a month away. The organization is preparing to build three houses in 12 days, but it’s short on funds and volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that builds homes for families who may otherwise not be able to afford one.

“The homeowners are usually people who work very hard and have an income, but it’s just not enough money to qualify for a regular mortgage,” Executive Director of Habitat in Lubbock, Christy Reeves said.

Christy Reeves is the executive director of Habitat in Lubbock and she said it is important to their team to build these homes in communities that are under served.

“We want to attract retail and restaurants and these things in a part that Lubbock needs, so these rooftops are essential. We want everyone to start realizing that east Lubbock is a great place to live” Christy Reeves said.

They received funding and approval from the city for a brand new street that will be used to begin this year’s Blitz Build. They will build three houses in 12 days, but only if they get enough funding.

“It keeps going up, the cost of building, but we don’t want to build fewer houses. We need to build three, more people are applying for these houses than ever,” Reeves said.

Habitat needs $120,000 to build each house, and they need public support.

“We still need people to support the blitz financially, sponsors get their logo up, get some publicity or they could just make a donation,” Reeves said.

But if you can’t donate, they are also in need of 300 volunteers each day.

“Strangers, young people, old people - it brings people together to build homes, community and hope. Every single person can make a contribution.”

Reeves said that is the only goal, to bring the community together.

“That is our mission. That is how God uses us and it really does change Lubbock for the better in every way.”

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, you can click the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87
Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
70-year-old man killed in North Lubbock rollover
Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed legislation delivering the largest property tax...
Governor Abbott Signs Largest Property Tax Cut In Texas History
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and...
LPD investigating Tuesday motorcycle crash that left 2 seriously injured

Latest News

The Southwest Junior Little League team
Lubbock little league team ‘Southwest’ heading to Junior World Series
The City of Lubbock has agreed to purchase land for a solid waste transfer station.
City of Lubbock selects site for solid waste transfer station to improve trash truck collections
In July, The United Family partnered with Lubbock-area school districts to raise $15,500...
The United Family raises $15,500 through School Supply Drive
Lubbock-Cooper ISD's Liberty High School will open Wednesday.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD welcoming students into new high school on Wednesday