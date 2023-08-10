Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers, funding for 2023 blitz build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2023 Habitat for Humanity Blitz Build is less than a month away. The organization is preparing to build three houses in 12 days, but it’s short on funds and volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that builds homes for families who may otherwise not be able to afford one.

“The homeowners are usually people who work very hard and have an income, but it’s just not enough money to qualify for a regular mortgage,” Executive Director of Habitat in Lubbock, Christy Reeves said.

Christy Reeves is the executive director of Habitat in Lubbock and she said it is important to their team to build these homes in communities that are under served.

“We want to attract retail and restaurants and these things in a part that Lubbock needs, so these rooftops are essential. We want everyone to start realizing that east Lubbock is a great place to live” Christy Reeves said.

They received funding and approval from the city for a brand new street that will be used to begin this year’s Blitz Build. They will build three houses in 12 days, but only if they get enough funding.

“It keeps going up, the cost of building, but we don’t want to build fewer houses. We need to build three, more people are applying for these houses than ever,” Reeves said.

Habitat needs $120,000 to build each house, and they need public support.

“We still need people to support the blitz financially, sponsors get their logo up, get some publicity or they could just make a donation,” Reeves said.

But if you can’t donate, they are also in need of 300 volunteers each day.

“Strangers, young people, old people - it brings people together to build homes, community and hope. Every single person can make a contribution.”

Reeves said that is the only goal, to bring the community together.

“That is our mission. That is how God uses us and it really does change Lubbock for the better in every way.”

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, you can click the link here.

