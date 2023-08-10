Community Coverage Tour
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old

By Shaley Sanders
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 13-year-old Lubbock boy is charged with manslaughter and possession of a stolen firearm following a deadly shooting.

As we first reported last month, 12-year-old Jordan Rosales, died on July 11, 2023.

The Rosales family said Jordan was playing at home with his brothers and sisters when two boys came over. The family said they were not aware that one of the boys, a 13-year-old, brought a loaded gun.

The Lubbock Police Department confirmed the 13-year-old shot Jordan when handling the gun. The Rosales family said Jordan died in front of his young siblings.

The Lubbock Police Department has now confirmed the gun used in that deadly shooting was reported as stolen five days earlier.

Officers were called to a gym off of 4th Street just before 5:30 p.m. on July 7, 2023.

According to the police report, the caller said someone broke into his truck and stole his gun while he was working out. The caller said that was the only item stolen.

No arrests were made.

The Lubbock Police Department confirms the gun used in Rosales’ death is the same gun reported stolen.

The juvenile remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

