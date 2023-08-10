Lubbock little league team ‘Southwest’ heading to Junior World Series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s junior little league team the ‘Southwest’ is heading to Taylor, Michigan for the Junior World Series. Coach Ricky Montoya and some of the players told KCBD about the road to the big tournament.

“Represent Lubbock, Lubbock Southwest little league, and have a chance at the World Series,” Montoya said.

That chance is a dream these young athletes have been chasing since they were old enough to hold a bat and glove.

“I have been playing since I was three and a half, and I have been playing since I was three or four.” one player said.

These boys don’t have the luxury of a typical teenage lifestyle.

“Each one of them takes private lessons, hitting lessons, pitching lessons. Every day they work, they play on different teams...so they are working every day to get to this moment right here,” Montoya said.

When we asked the boys what it’s like keeping up with such a demanding schedule, their response was simple.

“It’s a blessing from God, it’s a blessing we are just trying to take it home for Texas and Lubbock. It’s amazing because Jesus Christ has given us all this talent and ability we have and we all put it together and make it one special thing to get to go to Michigan. We just do it together and have fun, we get to stay with each other and experience it all together,” one player said.

Working together is what got the Southwest team this far, and for Coach Montoya, the team’s bond gives him confidence as they head into the world series.

“Baseball, you can’t just depend on one person, so you have to rely on the person next to you, the person behind you, the person in front of you. If you work together as a team that’s when you can accomplish the ultimate goal,” Montoya said.

The Southwest team’s first game is slated for this Sunday at 10 a.m. CST. The Little League Junior World Series will be streamed on ESPN+.

You can also help the Southwest players and families get to the regional tournament through this GoFundMe.

