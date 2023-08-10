Community Coverage Tour
Noon Notebook: Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival is approaching.

Every year, a festival is hosted in Plainview to celebrate Dean’s life and impact on West Texas.

The West Texas businessman and musician’s birthday is Aug. 10 and the festival’s organizers are spreading the word on this year’s festivities.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 16.

“This year’s vendor showcase will take place on Saturday, September 16, from 10 AM - 3 PM inside and outside of the Pete and Nelda Laney Center on the campus of Wayland Baptist University,” according to the event website.

Asleep at the Wheel will also be performing at 7 p.m. at the Harral Auditorium.

