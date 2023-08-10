Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs

CROSBYTON, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 1-9 season, the Crosbyton Chiefs have a new head coach as Coby Emery leads the program.

There’s lost of excitement as 34-36 kids will be out, allowing Crosbyton to have a JV for the first time in a while.

Emery comes in from Bovina so he will see his former team in District.

He says Crosbyton will look a lot like his Bovina teams. They will run the ball and throw some play action.

The Crosbyton Football Head Coaching job has been a revolving door, but Coach Emery plans to change that and build up the program.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.