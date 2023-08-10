Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSBYTON, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 1-9 season, the Crosbyton Chiefs have a new head coach as Coby Emery leads the program.

There’s lost of excitement as 34-36 kids will be out, allowing Crosbyton to have a JV for the first time in a while.

Emery comes in from Bovina so he will see his former team in District.

He says Crosbyton will look a lot like his Bovina teams. They will run the ball and throw some play action.

The Crosbyton Football Head Coaching job has been a revolving door, but Coach Emery plans to change that and build up the program.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
70-year-old man killed in North Lubbock rollover
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and...
LPD investigating Tuesday motorcycle crash that left 2 seriously injured
Snyder Professional Firefighters Association
Snyder 13-year-old dies after ‘firearms accident’

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs
Head Coach Jonathan Thiebaud
Pigskin Preview: Lockney Longhorns
Pigskin Preview: Lockney Longhorns
Pigskin Preview: Ralls Jackrabbits
Pigskin Preview: Ralls Jackrabbits