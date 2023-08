LOCKNEY, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 2-8 season, there’s excitement for the Lockney Longhorns.

Eight offensive and seven defensive starters return for the second season under Head Coach Jonathan Thiebaud!

The Longhorns will be bigger, faster and meaner.

The Seniors would love to capture a District Championship, the first for Lockney since 2004.

