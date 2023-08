TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 4-6 season, the Tahoka Bulldogs return a lot of starters on both sides of the ball for their second season under Head Coach Cody Bounds.

The Bulldogs hit the weight room in the off-season and look to be stronger and faster.

Tahoka hopes to make extended play this season by reaching the playoffs this season.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.