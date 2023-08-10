RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of Lubbock’s running community are taking strides in support of a family who is dealing with the tragic and sudden loss of a young wife and mother.

The group RunLBK hosted a two mile run in memory of Terrica Dutton who died after she was hit by a car while running on the morning of Aug. 2.

“She didn’t get to go home that day,” RunLBK member Tiffany Walker said. “She laced up here shoes for a run and didn’t get to return back to her family.”

The day of her accident Dutton started her morning running, doing something she had come to love. Tragedy struck during her morning workout as she was hit by a car.

Terrica was from Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Tom Speed, a bishop at her church, says they recently moved to Texas with her husband and their newborn daughter.

“They were just such a light and a joy when they moved in,” Speed said. “They were excited to move to Lubbock for him to study to get residency here in Texas and to study for med school. They wanted to go to med school here.”

They had lived in Wolfforth for less than a year when she was killed.

In that time, she had already made an impact on the people who met her.

One of the first things Dutton did was join a young mother’s group at the church.

“They just jumped right into that group,” Speed said. “Terrica, being a young mother, there’s a young mother group she jumped right into that group and made friends. She was such a friend to those people. Just jumped right into that.”

Dutton was preparing to jump into a Lubbock tradition as well, training for the Lubbock marathon coming up in October, a race she was hoping to add to the list of others she had successfully completed.

“She loved to run,” Speed said. “I saw her running in the neighborhoods and she just loved to be out and do that every morning.”

Now the members of RunLBK are honoring her by doing the thing she loved and was so good at.

“We’re wearing hot pink today to run the two-mile loop for her,” Walker said. “And just honor her the best way we know how. To get out and take a run.”

