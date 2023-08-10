Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Texas Tech announces sellout of Houston game

Texas Tech is now sold out for two of its first three home games this season with Oregon and Houston
Texas Tech is now sold out for two of its first three home games this season with Oregon and...
Texas Tech is now sold out for two of its first three home games this season with Oregon and Houston(Texas Tech Football)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech announced Thursday it has sold out of its ticket inventory for the Big 12 home opener versus Houston on Sept. 30, marking its second advanced sellout already for the 2023 campaign.

Texas Tech has now officially sold out of tickets for two of its first three games as the athletics department previously announced Aug. 2 it had run out of its single-game inventory remaining for the home opener versus Oregon. Texas Tech has also sold out of its season ticket allotment after 31,649 were purchased for the 2023 season.

For fans wishing to purchase through Texas Tech, tickets are moving fast as the Red Raiders’ four other remaining home games versus Tarleton State, Kansas State, TCU and UCF all have limited inventory remaining at this time.

Single-game prices start as low as $15 for Tarleton State and rise to $35 for Kansas State and UCF and $50 for the Thursday night showdown with TCU. Tickets for any of those four games can still be purchased by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com

Texas Tech’s single-game sellouts for Oregon and Houston as well as its season ticket sellout does not include roughly 12,000 seats reserved for its student body, which encompasses the majority of the lower bowl of the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87
Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
70-year-old man killed in North Lubbock rollover
Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed legislation delivering the largest property tax...
Governor Abbott Signs Largest Property Tax Cut In Texas History
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and...
LPD investigating Tuesday motorcycle crash that left 2 seriously injured

Latest News

The 'SouthWest' Junior Little League team is headed to the regional tournament next weekend.
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Southwest Little League heading to the Junior Baseball World Series
Coming off a 1-9 season, the Crosbyton Chiefs have a new head coach as Coby Emery leads the...
Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs
Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs
Head Coach Jonathan Thiebaud
Pigskin Preview: Lockney Longhorns