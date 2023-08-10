Texas Tech announces sellout of Houston game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech announced Thursday it has sold out of its ticket inventory for the Big 12 home opener versus Houston on Sept. 30, marking its second advanced sellout already for the 2023 campaign.

Texas Tech has now officially sold out of tickets for two of its first three games as the athletics department previously announced Aug. 2 it had run out of its single-game inventory remaining for the home opener versus Oregon. Texas Tech has also sold out of its season ticket allotment after 31,649 were purchased for the 2023 season.

For fans wishing to purchase through Texas Tech, tickets are moving fast as the Red Raiders’ four other remaining home games versus Tarleton State, Kansas State, TCU and UCF all have limited inventory remaining at this time.

Single-game prices start as low as $15 for Tarleton State and rise to $35 for Kansas State and UCF and $50 for the Thursday night showdown with TCU. Tickets for any of those four games can still be purchased by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com

Texas Tech’s single-game sellouts for Oregon and Houston as well as its season ticket sellout does not include roughly 12,000 seats reserved for its student body, which encompasses the majority of the lower bowl of the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

