Thursday morning top stories: Police say stolen gun was used in fatal shooting of Lubbock 12-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police: Stolen gun used in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

The gun’s owner reported it stolen five days before the shooting that happened last month

The 13-year-old suspect is now charged with manslaughter and possession of a stolen firearm

Full story here: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old

Police identify woman found dead

Tahoka police identified a woman found dead on North 6th Street Saturday as 50year-old Claudia Davis

Her cause of death is still under investigation

Read more here: Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87

Dozens killed in Lahaina Fire

Wildfires in Hawaii have killed at least 36 people

The wind-driven fires destroyed more than 270 buildings in Lahaina

Get the latest updates here: At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm

