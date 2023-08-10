Thursday morning top stories: Police say stolen gun was used in fatal shooting of Lubbock 12-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Police: Stolen gun used in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
- The gun’s owner reported it stolen five days before the shooting that happened last month
- The 13-year-old suspect is now charged with manslaughter and possession of a stolen firearm
- Full story here: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old
Police identify woman found dead
- Tahoka police identified a woman found dead on North 6th Street Saturday as 50year-old Claudia Davis
- Her cause of death is still under investigation
- Read more here: Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87
Dozens killed in Lahaina Fire
- Wildfires in Hawaii have killed at least 36 people
- The wind-driven fires destroyed more than 270 buildings in Lahaina
- Get the latest updates here: At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
