The United Family raises $15,500 through School Supply Drive

Provided by The United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In July, The United Family partnered with Lubbock-area school districts to raise $15,500 through the company’s School Supply Drive donate-at-the-register campaign.

Guests raised a little more than $14,200. The United Family kicked in an additional amount of approximately $1,200 to bring the total to $15,500.

The campaign kicked-off with a school supplies shopping spree in mid-July with superintendents representing six of the public school districts in Lubbock County. United donated a $150 gift card to each superintendent to gift school supplies to their students in each district.

During the campaign, guests were encouraged to donate at the register at any United Supermarkets, Market Street, or Amigos location. The funds donated are benefitting the following school districts: Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD, and Shallowater ISD.

“First and foremost, I want to thank our guests for their generosity each year during this campaign,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “These funds will go a long way to help provide students in need with the tools they need to achieve success in the new school year. On behalf of the entire United Family, I want to wish all students, parents, teachers and coaches the best of luck in the upcoming school year!”

