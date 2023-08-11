1 with severe injuries after domestic disturbance in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one person with “severe injuries” in West Lubbock Thursday.

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home near 20th and Toledo Ave. Police say a caller advised officers a woman was being assaulted.

Officers arrived and saw a man running in an alley, then saw him go back inside the house. Police say the suspect was then taken into custody.

Police believe someone was stabbed related to the incident. Police have not yet identified those involved.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

