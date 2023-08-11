Blanchard assumes General Manager role at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Friday restructured titles within the personnel department led by James Blanchard, who will now assume the role of General Manager.

As part of his new title, Blanchard will continue to oversee all areas of the personnel department from identifying and offering potential student-athletes to recruiting visits and daily communication. Brian Nance will move into Blanchard’s old position of Director of Player Personnel, while Sean Kenney will take over as Director of Scouting. All three moves are effective immediately.

“I truly believe we have the best personnel department in the country,” McGuire said. “Our staff believes completely in our philosophy of identifying the best players early and then recruiting them to become Red Raiders. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of this program and the caliber of student-athlete Texas Tech continues to attract to this campus.”

Under both Blanchard and McGuire, Texas Tech has earned rave reviews for the structure of its personnel department that resembles more of an NFL front office. Blanchard and his team are responsible for identifying and offering every potential Red Raider on the roster, allowing Texas Tech’s coaching staff to focus more on player development, especially during the season.

Blanchard was McGuire’s first hire at Texas Tech as the two came together from Baylor. In the two classes since, Texas Tech has produced a top-40 class within weeks of their arrival in 2022 and then inked the first top-25 class in more than a decade this past year. Texas Tech’s 2023 signing class ranked as high as No. 23 nationally by Rivals.

Nance and Kenney both joined the Texas Tech staff shortly after the 2022 class was signed. Nance reunited with both McGuire and Blanchard after previously serving on the recruiting staff at Baylor for four seasons. Kenney, meanwhile, was a recruiting specialist at Alabama for six seasons prior to his hire with the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech’s personnel staff also features Preslee Quisenberry as Director of On-Campus Recruiting, Kate Shealy as Director of Recruiting Operations and Jake Pittman, who is a post-grad intern for recruiting.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.