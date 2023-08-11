Dallas Cowboys preseason game to air on KCBD Newschannel 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Dallas Cowboys host the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first preseason game of the year on Saturday, August 12.

We will be airing the game on KCBD Newschannel 11.

Pregame starts at 3:00p.m., while kickoff is at 4 p.m..

For Telemundo, we’ll have the game on Telemundo Lubbock. Pregame at 3:30 p.m., kickoff is at 4p.m..

If you’d like to catch the game again, we’ll have the rebroadcast at noon on Sunday on KMYL My Lubbock TV.

