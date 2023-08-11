Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

FAWD: Dangerous Temperatures Today

By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extreme heat could prove to be hazardous to folks outdoors today, as temps soar to the mid-to-upper 100s in the area.

Heat Advisories Today
Heat Advisories Today(KCBD)

High temps today range 100 in the NW to 111 in the E, with highs in Lubbock around 106 today.

High Temps Today
High Temps Today(KCBD)

Hydration and frequent shade/AC breaks are vital for folks outdoors, especially in “hot spot” locations like tracks, turf fields, and playgrounds, where the apparent temperature can range 10 to 20 degrees higher than the ambient air temperature.

Hydration Tips
Hydration Tips(KCBD)

Storm chances once again in the evening and overnight, again mostly toward the northeast and east. At the moment these are expected to be non-severe, but could be updated with marginal risk later in the day.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Triple digit highs continue, but back off until we eventually hit the low 90s, with (albeit slight) rain chances lingering for a few days as well.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
The Lubbock Police Department confirmed a 13-year-old used a stolen firearm in the shooting...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old
The Texas Broadband Development Office visited Lubbock on a regional stop across the state to...
Bridging the digital divide: South Plains provides input to help state allocate broadband funding
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Police say stolen gun was used in fatal shooting of Lubbock 12-year-old

Latest News

Friday the heat will return as daytime highs climb to the century mark or higher. Lubbock may...
Heat returning Friday through the weekend
Storm Outlook Today
Thunderstorm potential tonight
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Aug. 10
KCBD Weather at 6 for Thursday, Aug. 10