Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Fire crews combating grass fire in northwest Lubbock Co.

(WOWT)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a grass fire in northwest Lubbock County.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday near the 6200 block of N FM 2528, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The fire is reportedly under control.

Fire crews from West Carlisle and Shallowater are battling the blaze. Deputies with the sheriff’s office were blocking traffic in the area, but have since left the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

People are still advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Martinelli, 24
Son arrested, charged with murder accused of stabbing mother “multiple times” in Central Lubbock
Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
The Lubbock Police Department confirmed a 13-year-old used a stolen firearm in the shooting...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Heat Advisories Today
FAWD: Dangerous temperatures today

Latest News

Peter Martinelli, 24
Son arrested, charged with murder accused of stabbing mother “multiple times” in Central Lubbock
Oklahoma! at Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre
Moonlight Musicals hosting performances of ‘Oklahoma!’
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and...
Tuesday motorcycle crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
Jermaal Riggins
Second arrest made in connection with murder investigation of Lakaria Moore