Fire crews combating grass fire in northwest Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a grass fire in northwest Lubbock County.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday near the 6200 block of N FM 2528, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The fire is reportedly under control.

Fire crews from West Carlisle and Shallowater are battling the blaze. Deputies with the sheriff’s office were blocking traffic in the area, but have since left the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

People are still advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.