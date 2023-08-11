Friday morning top stories: County commissioners to vote on bond election to build new medical examiner’s office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

County to ask for bond election

Lubbock County Commissioners will vote Monday on calling a $34 million bond election to build a new medical examiner’s office

If approved, the bond will be on the November ballot

Read more here: Lubbock County may ask voters to approve bond for new medical examiner’s office

At least 55 killed in Hawaii wildfire

High winds drover the flames through the City of Lahaina, destroying hundreds of homes and buildings

At least 55 were people killed

Read the latest here: Death toll from Hawaii wildfires increases to 55; town of Lahaina ‘gone,’ governor says

US, Iran negotiating prisoner exchange of five Iranian-Americans

Iran moved the prisoners to house arrest in exchange for the release of $6 billion in frozen funds in South Korea

The final release of the prisoners and fund is expected next month

Details here: Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release

