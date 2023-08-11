Community Coverage Tour
Friday morning top stories: County commissioners to vote on bond election to build new medical examiner’s office

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

County to ask for bond election

At least 55 killed in Hawaii wildfire

US, Iran negotiating prisoner exchange of five Iranian-Americans

