Fundraiser benefiting O’Donnell native with big impact in area agriculture

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - O’Donnell native Coty Isbell, who has been a big part of the agriculture industry in West Texas, now needs the community’s help. After being diagnosed with cancer, friends are hosting a benefit to help him pay for medical expenses.

A lifelong friend of Coty’s, Trevor Halfmann, said Coty has changed West Texas for the better.

“Without Coty, we wouldn’t have a West Texas the same way we do now,” Halfmann said.

Coty’s friends talk very highly of him.

“He’s one of the best dudes around for sure,” Trevor Cook said.

“He’s always been there for everybody,” Andy Keyes added.

When he was recently diagnosed with lymphoma cancer, it was hard on those close to him.

“I’ll be honest I was just in awe,” Jerrad Hofstetter said. “You don’t realize it can happen to someone right next to you.”

Halfmann said Coty does so much for others. In fact, he knows about raising money for close friends all to well. Coty talked to KCBD in December about the benefit he helped set up for Kal Luke Mires who was battling cancer.

“Last time I was standing here doing this with you he was standing right beside me, and we were raising money for someone else and now it’s our turn to turn around and do it for him,” Halfmann said.

His reach goes far beyond that. Coty is a manager at HF&C Feeds in Lubbock. Jessica Baker who works at the store with him said Coty is always looking for new products, helping customers and those who go to HF&C for rodeos and stock shows.

“HF&C wouldn’t be a store without Coty,” Baker said.

Coty’s friend Hofstetter is also the Texas Tech rodeo coach. Hofstetter said Coty helped the team get its name out.

“If our community doesn’t know we exist, how are we supposed to grow and get better as a program and Coty’s been a big part of that,” Hofstetter said.

At Cook’s Garage, Trevor Cook said Coty always stepped up to the plate when needed.

“Whether we’re like short a bartender, barback, whatever like he was going to put his hand in,” Cook said.

These friends tell KCBD Coty has never asked for anything in return. So, they took it upon themselves to help. They will be hosting a benefit fundraiser to help him with medical expenses.

“Just giving him just an ounce of what he’s giving everybody else would mean the most to him,” Baylee Murph said.

There are more auction items donated for this fundraiser than Cook’s Garage has ever had at a fundraiser.

“To see how many different people reach out and to donate stuff,” Keyes said. “We don’t even call them it’s just people calling us wanting to do stuff.”

Halfmann said Coty has finished chemotherapy, but has more testing ahead and doctors are working on a path forward.

The Tech rodeo team will host a barrel race for Coty next Friday and team roping Saturday. Then, live music and the silent and live auctions will be at cook’s garage Sunday the 20th.

You can buy tickets at HF&C or Cook’s Garage. You can also contact those places to donate items for the auctions or money to Coty.

See flyers below for more information:

