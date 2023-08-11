Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lamesa apartment residents say conditions are unlivable

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Lamesa, a resident and worker at the Villa Apartments is raising concerns about living conditions at the complex.

Bobby Pesina says he never thought his family would have to live the way they are now, and that other renters are dealing with serious issues in their units as well.

“No one should be living like that,” Pesina said. “That’s awful.”

Well, Pesina and his family are.

Pesina moved into the Villa Apartments in Lamesa in October of 2021. Since then, he claims he’s dealt with bad lights, bug infestations, a collapsing ceiling, Leaks and even black mold.

He says his family isn’t the only one facing those issues.

“Pretty much every apartment is the same way,” Pasina said. “About a quarter of them are condemned - aren’t even running.”

Pesina says due to black mold growing on the ceiling, he and his wife can’t even sleep in their own bedroom.

“We haven’t slept in our master bedroom,” Pesina said. “We’ve been staying in our son’s room, and he’s been staying with a friend for the summer. When we go upstairs at night, we go into our rooms, close the doors and pray to God that he takes care of us because man it’s awful.”

Pesina isn’t just a resident; he works maintenance at the complex.

He says he’s seen firsthand what other tenants are living with on a daily basis.

“Here recently we’ve had sheetrock falling in on people,” Pesina said. “Just right across from us, I was amazed. As soon as I walked in that room to clean it up, I was looking up in the sky. I was like, oh my god, but it was awful. I never seen nothing like that.”

Pesina says the maintenance crew does its best, but they are overworked and underpaid, if they are ever given a check.

“A year maybe since I’ve gotten a check,” Pesina said. “It was a $100 dollar check I think; $120 I think.”

Pesina says his work covers his rent but wonders where the rest of his pay is going.

“We ain’t getting no pay. We don’t know where our money is going,” Pesina said. “We can’t get no paperwork. I’ve already asked many times.”

KCBD stopped by the office at the complex to ask the property manager about the issues Pesina described, but the door was locked and our knocks were unanswered.

“This is a lot. I believe that we deserve better,” Pesina said. “We pay a lot, and i work a lot.”

KCBD also reached out the to the owner of the complex but there’s been no response as of Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87
Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
70-year-old man killed in North Lubbock rollover
Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed legislation delivering the largest property tax...
Governor Abbott Signs Largest Property Tax Cut In Texas History
The Lubbock Police Department confirmed a 13-year-old used a stolen firearm in the shooting...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old

Latest News

Experts say now is the time to start getting kids back into their routine, before the...
Battling back-to-school anxiety: prep work starts now
Levelland residents in the Kauffman Edition are calling on councilmembers to help them deal...
Levelland mayor promising action in fight against red flour beetles
Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish
Lubbock County may ask voters to approve bond for new medical examiner’s office
Habitat for Humanity blitz build in need of volunteers and funding
Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers, funding for 2023 blitz build