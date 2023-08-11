Lamesa apartment residents say conditions are unlivable

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Lamesa, a resident and worker at the Villa Apartments is raising concerns about living conditions at the complex.

Bobby Pesina says he never thought his family would have to live the way they are now, and that other renters are dealing with serious issues in their units as well.

“No one should be living like that,” Pesina said. “That’s awful.”

Well, Pesina and his family are.

Pesina moved into the Villa Apartments in Lamesa in October of 2021. Since then, he claims he’s dealt with bad lights, bug infestations, a collapsing ceiling, Leaks and even black mold.

He says his family isn’t the only one facing those issues.

“Pretty much every apartment is the same way,” Pasina said. “About a quarter of them are condemned - aren’t even running.”

Pesina says due to black mold growing on the ceiling, he and his wife can’t even sleep in their own bedroom.

“We haven’t slept in our master bedroom,” Pesina said. “We’ve been staying in our son’s room, and he’s been staying with a friend for the summer. When we go upstairs at night, we go into our rooms, close the doors and pray to God that he takes care of us because man it’s awful.”

Pesina isn’t just a resident; he works maintenance at the complex.

He says he’s seen firsthand what other tenants are living with on a daily basis.

“Here recently we’ve had sheetrock falling in on people,” Pesina said. “Just right across from us, I was amazed. As soon as I walked in that room to clean it up, I was looking up in the sky. I was like, oh my god, but it was awful. I never seen nothing like that.”

Pesina says the maintenance crew does its best, but they are overworked and underpaid, if they are ever given a check.

“A year maybe since I’ve gotten a check,” Pesina said. “It was a $100 dollar check I think; $120 I think.”

Pesina says his work covers his rent but wonders where the rest of his pay is going.

“We ain’t getting no pay. We don’t know where our money is going,” Pesina said. “We can’t get no paperwork. I’ve already asked many times.”

KCBD stopped by the office at the complex to ask the property manager about the issues Pesina described, but the door was locked and our knocks were unanswered.

“This is a lot. I believe that we deserve better,” Pesina said. “We pay a lot, and i work a lot.”

KCBD also reached out the to the owner of the complex but there’s been no response as of Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.