Levelland mayor promising action in fight against red flour beetles

Levelland residents in the Kauffman Edition are calling on councilmembers to help them deal with an infestation of bugs.
Levelland residents in the Kauffman Edition are calling on councilmembers to help them deal with an infestation of bugs.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Mayor Barbra Pinner says staff and elected officials are working “diligently” to locate the source of a red flour beetle infestation in the Kauffman Edition, a neighborhood north of Highway 114 on the east side of Levelland.

PREVIOUS STORY: Levelland residents plead with city to fight beetle infestation

Residents demanded action at the city council meeting on Monday night, asking the city to locate and eradicate the source of the pests.

One resident told us this is the second year she’s been invaded by beetles, with hundreds of bugs covering her home for a period of eight weeks.

Mayor Pinner released this statement on Thursday night:

“The City of Levelland staff and elected officials are working diligently to locate the source of the red flour beetle infestation that is currently attacking the Kaufmann Addition. After weeks of investigation and today’s meeting with local and state officials, the City has more information about these pests. It is our hope to provide information to our community that could help residents more effectively fight the red flour beetles in their homes. Meanwhile, the number one priority is to positively identify the source of the problem. We hear you! -and we have been and continue to be diligent in finding a solution.”

