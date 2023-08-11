Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Listeria outbreak may be linked to recalled ice cream cups, FDA says

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.
Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.(Food and Drug Administration)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said a multi-state listeria outbreak may be connected to certain recalled ice cream cups.

Two people have recently been hospitalized from the bacteria, according to officials.

An unopened container of Soft Serve on the Go Cups ice cream from one of those patients’ freezers tested positive for the bacteria.

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.

The products were sold throughout 19 states and Washington, D.C. in grocery stores, convenience markets, and Canteens vending locations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87
Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
70-year-old man killed in North Lubbock rollover
Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed legislation delivering the largest property tax...
Governor Abbott Signs Largest Property Tax Cut In Texas History
The Lubbock Police Department confirmed a 13-year-old used a stolen firearm in the shooting...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old

Latest News

In this Monday evening, July 17, 2023 image taken from police body camera video provided by the...
Police videos show SWAT officers detaining man, woman during home raid in Tupac Shakur cold case
The redacted videos obtained by The Associated Press do not provide a view into the home or...
Body camera video released from Tupac cold case search
It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
A mother in Wisconsin is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly starving her five children.
5 malnourished children found in basement, prosecutors say; mother charged with neglect