Tuesday motorcycle crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured

By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and another dead.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the intersection at East Loop 289 and East 50th Street. Upon arrival, officers found four people with injuries.

Police stated 41-year-old Justin Fields was riding on a motorcycle with 34-year-old Deloris Halpain riding as a passenger. Fields was traveling east on 50th Street while an SUV driven by 36-year-old Victoria Soliz was driving north on the access road.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Fields and Halpain were seriously injured in the crash. They were both taken to UMC for treatment.

Fields died from his injuries on Thursday; there has been no official update on Halpain’s condition.

A Honor Walk for Fields was hosted Thursday night.

Soliz was moderately injured and her 16-year-old passenger was left with minor injuries. They were taken to Covenant.

The crash is still under investigation.

