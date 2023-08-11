Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock County Elections Office to host Pawpalooza

2023 Lubbock Pawpalooza
2023 Lubbock Pawpalooza(Lubbock County Elections Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Elections Office is set to host its Pawpalooza, a voter registration and pet adoption event.

The event will be hosted at the Lubbock County Elections Office on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can get a tour of the facility, see the office’s voting equipment and learn more about the role of the Lubbock County Elections Office.

The event will have food and shaved ice. In addition, three local animal shelters will have animals there ready to find their forever homes!

2023 Lubbock Pawpalooza
2023 Lubbock Pawpalooza(Lubbock County Elections Office)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
The Lubbock Police Department confirmed a 13-year-old used a stolen firearm in the shooting...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old
Peter Martinelli, 24
Son arrested, charged with murder accused of stabbing mother “multiple times” in Central Lubbock
The City of Lubbock has agreed to purchase land for a solid waste transfer station.
City of Lubbock selects site for solid waste transfer station to improve trash truck collections
The Texas Broadband Development Office visited Lubbock on a regional stop across the state to...
Bridging the digital divide: South Plains provides input to help state allocate broadband funding

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon - Southwest Little League Noon Notebook
Experts say now is the time to start getting kids back into their routine, before the...
Battling back-to-school anxiety: prep work starts now
Noon Notebook: Swill team going to Junior Baseball League World Series
Noon Notebook: Swill team going to Junior Baseball League World Series
Noon Notebook: Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival
Noon Notebook: Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival