Lubbock County Elections Office to host Pawpalooza

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Elections Office is set to host its Pawpalooza, a voter registration and pet adoption event.

The event will be hosted at the Lubbock County Elections Office on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can get a tour of the facility, see the office’s voting equipment and learn more about the role of the Lubbock County Elections Office.

The event will have food and shaved ice. In addition, three local animal shelters will have animals there ready to find their forever homes!

2023 Lubbock Pawpalooza (Lubbock County Elections Office)

