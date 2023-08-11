Lubbock County may ask voters to approve bond for new medical examiner’s office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County may ask voters to approve millions of dollars in bond money on Monday, about $34 million to build the new medical examiner’s office.

County Judge Curtis Parrish says the plans are finished, down to the color of the light switch covers. Judge Parrish says he wants to build a first-class facility that will attract world-class talent.

If voters approve the money, and the county finishes construction, he says Lubbock County will hire its own team of pathologists instead of outsourcing that work to Tarrant County.

The commissioner’s court has also published its planned property tax rate for next year.

It is proposing 34.7 cents per hundred-dollar valuation.

That is equal to the voter approval rate, so if the commissioners adopt it, it will not require a vote.

The average Lubbock County homeowner would pay about $720 for the year.

That’s about $70 more than this year.

A public hearing on this tax rate is set for Aug. 28.

PDF: NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON TAX INCREASE

