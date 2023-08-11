Moonlight Musicals hosting performances of ‘Oklahoma!’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ‘Oklahoma!’ has arrived in West Texas, providing performances throughout the first few weeks of August!

The musical will be showing at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre both Friday night and Saturday night. Three additional performances are scheduled for next week on Aug. 17, Aug. 18 and Aug. 18.

Every performance begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 per person and can be purchased here.

Moonlight Musicals provides the following description of the performance:

Hold onto your cowboy hats! This year marks the 80th anniversary of Oklahoma! Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, setting the standards and rules of modern musical theatre. In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story. Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land.

