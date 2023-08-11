Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Moonlight Musicals hosting performances of ‘Oklahoma!’

Oklahoma! at Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre
Oklahoma! at Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre(Moonlight Musicals)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ‘Oklahoma!’ has arrived in West Texas, providing performances throughout the first few weeks of August!

The musical will be showing at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre both Friday night and Saturday night. Three additional performances are scheduled for next week on Aug. 17, Aug. 18 and Aug. 18.

Every performance begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 per person and can be purchased here.

Moonlight Musicals provides the following description of the performance:

Hold onto your cowboy hats! This year marks the 80th anniversary of Oklahoma! Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, setting the standards and rules of modern musical theatre. In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story. Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Martinelli, 24
Son arrested, charged with murder accused of stabbing mother “multiple times” in Central Lubbock
Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
The Lubbock Police Department confirmed a 13-year-old used a stolen firearm in the shooting...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Heat Advisories Today
FAWD: Dangerous temperatures today

Latest News

Peter Martinelli, 24
Son arrested, charged with murder accused of stabbing mother “multiple times” in Central Lubbock
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and...
Tuesday motorcycle crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
Jermaal Riggins
Second arrest made in connection with murder investigation of Lakaria Moore
2023 Lubbock Pawpalooza
Lubbock County Elections Office to host Pawpalooza