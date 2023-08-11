Pigskin Preview: Floydada Whirlwinds
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The Floydada Whirlwinds went 6-5 last year, making the playoffs.
Coach J.R. Compton says they are trying to establish a program where year after year, the faces may be different, but the attitude is the same.
Including their scrimmages, nine of the teams Floydada faces are playoff teams.
Playing in a brutal District in Class 2A Division I, Floydada looks to stay healthy and make a push for the playoffs again.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.