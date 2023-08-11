Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions roared three rounds deep into the playoffs last year finishing 9-4.

The Lions return five on both sides of the ball and are excited to begin another run that includes tough non-District games with Farwell, Idalou and Trinity Christian.

In a brutal District in Class 2ADI, the Lions look to survive and advance into tue playoffs where anything can happen.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.