Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions roared three rounds deep into the playoffs last year finishing 9-4.

The Lions return five on both sides of the ball and are excited to begin another run that includes tough non-District games with Farwell, Idalou and Trinity Christian.

In a brutal District in Class 2ADI, the Lions look to survive and advance into tue playoffs where anything can happen.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Martinelli, 24
Son arrested, charged with murder accused of stabbing mother “multiple times” in Central Lubbock
Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
The Lubbock Police Department confirmed a 13-year-old used a stolen firearm in the shooting...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Heat Advisories Today
FAWD: Dangerous temperatures today

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions
Coach J.R. Compton says they are trying to establish a program where year after year, the faces...
Pigskin Preview: Floydada Whirlwinds
Pigskin Preview: Floydada Whirlwinds
Coming off a 4-6 season, the Tahoka Bulldogs return a lot of starters on both sides of the ball...
Pigskin Preview: Tahoka Bulldogs