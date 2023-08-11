Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions roared three rounds deep into the playoffs last year finishing 9-4.
The Lions return five on both sides of the ball and are excited to begin another run that includes tough non-District games with Farwell, Idalou and Trinity Christian.
In a brutal District in Class 2ADI, the Lions look to survive and advance into tue playoffs where anything can happen.
