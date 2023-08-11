Second arrest made in connection with murder investigation of Lakaria Moore

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Jermaal Riggins, 37, is in custody following his arrest Friday morning in connection to the homicide investigation of Lakaria Moore. Riggins is charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence. Riggins turned himself in on August 11th at 10:55 a.m. to investigators without incident following the issuance of an arrest warrant on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Riggins’ arrest comes on the heels of the arrest of Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29, on August 2nd, following months of dedicated and investigative work by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center, following the disappearance and murder of Moore.

Moore was initially reported missing on May 21st at 9:03 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue. Her remains were found outside city limits on Monday, May 22nd near North County Road 3000 and East County Road 6650. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Carter, 40, the same day, and continued their investigation into multiple persons of interest.

Over the course of the next couple of months, an array of various and wide-ranging tips were passed on to investigators regarding Carter’s location. However, many lacked detail regarding his exact location. A concrete and definitive tip through Crime Line was received at the end of July, and on July 31st, investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center received information pertaining to Carter’s location and proceeded to the Stadium Motel in the 4100 block of 19thStreet around 10:30 a.m. While surveilling, investigators attempted to have Carter exit the room he was in shortly before 1:40 p.m. At that time, a male exited the room, informing officers there was a deceased male inside. Upon entry, officers located the male, who is believed to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later identified as Christopher Wayne Carter, 40.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that following the murder of Moore, Riggins altered, destroyed, or concealed evidence with the intent to make it unavailable as evidence prompting his current charge. It was also determined Washington-Harris provided and aided Carter with the means to avoid his arrest, prompting the charges for hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

There are certain priorities in a murder investigation, and for the investigators involved in the case, Chris Carter was always the primary target in ensuring Lakaria and her family received justice.

From day one, investigators have continuously looked at persons of interest throughout this process. Investigating through interviews, to phone conversations, service of multiple search warrants, forensic examination of evidence, both digital and physical--all of which culminated in the issuance of the arrest warrant for Carter, obtained on the same day Moore’s remains were located, as well as the arrests of Washington-Harris and Riggins.

As in all criminal cases, the elements of the offense must be met and probable cause must be developed before a warrant can be issued and an arrest can be made. The investigative process of meeting that criteria takes time and is not influence by emotions but by facts and evidence. Following this strict judicial process is required to ensure the strongest case possible. Many times, violations of the law do not come to light until later in the investigation, as was the case in the arrest of Washington-Harris on August 2nd as investigators were made aware of her involvement in hindering the apprehension of a fugitive on July 31st.

While the Lubbock Police Department has heard the cries of the community for additional arrests related to this homicide, we want to reiterate that we are committed to holding those accountable who have committed such violent and heinous criminal acts within our jurisdiction. That accountability involves the arrest and prosecution of those individuals once an investigation is complete. The Department believes in the importance of a complete investigation ensuring a strong case to fully prosecute those who prey on innocent members of our society. Unfortunately, oftentimes that investigative time frame cannot be defined.

The investigation into Lakaria Moore’s death and the in-custody death of Chris Carter are ongoing.

