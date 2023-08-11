Seminole man killed in motorcycle crash in Gaines County

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Seminole man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Gaines County early Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 214, about two miles west of Denver City.

According to the crash investigation report, a pickup truck was traveling south on the highway when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Cody Satterfield. The pickup truck attempted to turn left and was struck in the intersection by Satterfield.

Satterfield was ejected from the motorcycle and struck by a second pickup truck. He died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

