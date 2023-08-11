Silent Wings Museum honoring Spirit of ‘45 Day with new exhibit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Silent Wings Museum is honoring the World War II generation for Spirit of ‘45 Day.

They plan to unveil the new exhibit on Saturday, showcasing the production of the CG-4A glider only flown during WWII.

“We try to make sure people understand the importance of the glider pilots that were trained here and other parts of the United States and the importance of the missions that they fulfilled during WWII,” Exhibit Curator Sharon McCullar said.

The museum is shifting its focus to civilians this weekend, honoring the ‘can do’ attitude of an entire generation affected by the hardships of the war.

“To honor the civilian population during WWII that were stepping into roles that they may have never stepped into before, in order to make sure that the military operations could happen as planned,” McCullar said.

Spirit of ‘45 Day is a day to step back and recognize the entire civilian support system behind the military efforts of the war, an opportunity to recognize the impact they had and the sacrifices they made.

The exhibit is called Promise to Production, showing the timeline of the production of the CG-4A glider and the people who manufactured it, many of them women.

“Roles that they never thought they would be able to do before, but they were going to be able to learn how to weld, wood working, work on an assembly line, and build a glider,” McCullar said.

All of the materials in the exhibit are from the Silent Wings Museum’s own collection, donated by the glider pilots to tell their story.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 12, but the museum will have free admission all day and they will host women from Cannon Air Force Base who will speak about their roles in the military today and how they serve the WWII generation.

