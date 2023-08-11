Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

‘Your mind wanders’: Passenger recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin depressurized, a passenger said.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Passengers on a flight shared their terrifying experience after the plane reportedly dropped thousands of feet in a matter of minutes.

During the flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Gainesville, Florida, oxygen masks dropped down to passengers after one traveler said the cabin depressurized.

“We started to descend really fast, and once we were breathing, you started to smell this burning smell, so that’s when I got really nervous,” Harrison Hove said.

Hove said the plane, American Airlines Flight 5916, descended 15,000 feet in three minutes.

“The initial moments were really scary, really freaky because your mind wanders and you have a void of information,” Hove said.

He said that while the situation was scary, the flight crew handled the incident well and got the plane on the ground safely.

American Airlines said the plane did not need to declare an emergency upon landing and taxied to the gate under its own power. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The airline said 50 passengers and three crew members were aboard the plane.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
The Lubbock Police Department confirmed a 13-year-old used a stolen firearm in the shooting...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old
Peter Martinelli, 24
Son arrested, charged with murder accused of stabbing mother “multiple times” in Central Lubbock
The City of Lubbock has agreed to purchase land for a solid waste transfer station.
City of Lubbock selects site for solid waste transfer station to improve trash truck collections
The Texas Broadband Development Office visited Lubbock on a regional stop across the state to...
Bridging the digital divide: South Plains provides input to help state allocate broadband funding

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
Lakaria Moore's family and friends hosted a candlelight vigil at Mae Simmons Park to honor her.
Second arrest made in connection with murder investigation of Lakaria Moore
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
LIVE: Attorney General Merrick Garland to make statement
2023 Lubbock Pawpalooza
Lubbock County Elections Office to host Pawpalooza
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires increases to 55; town of Lahaina ‘gone,’ governor says