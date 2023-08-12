First Alert Weather Day brings new record temp of 106

Community Coverage Tour
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This First Alert Weather Day resulted in another day of 100+ temps over the area, along with a new record of 106 degrees in Lubbock.

As we move into the weekend it will remain hot, but temps should drop a few degrees Saturday and Sunday afternoon. By Monday, a cold front will bring afternoon highs back to the 80s and 90s for the South Plains. Currently, I have Lubbock at a nice 89 degrees on Monday and low 90s for Tuesday.

This First Alert Weather Day resulted in another day of 100+ temps over the area, along with a...
This First Alert Weather Day resulted in another day of 100+ temps over the area, along with a new record of 106 degrees in Lubbock.(KCBD Graphic)

That cold front late weekend should keep temperatures a little lower through Wednesday of next week.

A few showers and storms will be possible until after sunset this evening and a similar pattern will occur tomorrow. The coverage will be spotty to isolated at best Saturday but could be a little better for the region Sunday and Monday.

There is a chance for some storms along the cold front Sunday into Monday morning. Additional storms will be possible on Monday evening.

