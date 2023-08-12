Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock County Commissioner Jason Corley wants tax increase to fund DA’s office

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioner Jason Corley wants to ask voters to raise the tax rate.

He released a statement on Friday saying the county should seek an additional $1 million this year.

Corley says this increase is needed to expand the district attorney’s office, which is short-staffed.

Earlier this week, in a budget work session, all the commissioners except Corley stated they were in favor of raising taxes to the voter approved tax rate of about 34 cents per $100 valuation.

This will increase revenues by 3.5 percent and increase salaries in the district attorney’s office by $15,000, which is what the DA requested.

Corley says this increase is insufficient and he wants a chance to explain to voters why they need more money.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Martinelli, 24
Son arrested, charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock
Terrica Dutton
RunLBK holds memorial run for young mother who was hit by car
The Lubbock Police Department confirmed a 13-year-old used a stolen firearm in the shooting...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock police say stolen gun used in shooting death of 12-year-old
Heat Advisories Today
FAWD: Dangerous temperatures today
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

Lubbock ISD security
Lubbock ISD schools focused on safety, security ahead of new school year
Troopers were called to 16th Street and I-27 for a report of a motorcycle crash around 3 p.m.
Rider killed in motorcycle crash near 16th & I-27 on Friday afternoon
Coty Isbell
Fundraiser benefiting O’Donnell native with big impact in area agriculture
Coty Isbell Benefit
Coty Isbell Benefit