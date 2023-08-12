Lubbock County Commissioner Jason Corley wants tax increase to fund DA’s office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioner Jason Corley wants to ask voters to raise the tax rate.

He released a statement on Friday saying the county should seek an additional $1 million this year.

Corley says this increase is needed to expand the district attorney’s office, which is short-staffed.

Earlier this week, in a budget work session, all the commissioners except Corley stated they were in favor of raising taxes to the voter approved tax rate of about 34 cents per $100 valuation.

This will increase revenues by 3.5 percent and increase salaries in the district attorney’s office by $15,000, which is what the DA requested.

Corley says this increase is insufficient and he wants a chance to explain to voters why they need more money.

