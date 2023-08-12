Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Farwell Steers

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 11, 2023
FARWELL, Texas (KCBD) - The Farwell Steers went 9-3 last season and despite graduating some big lineman, they look to keep their winning ways going.

Farwell’s long season came back in 2008 when they went 5-6.

Head Coach Darren Kelley says his team will be athletic and they have the man to steer things for the Steers.

Corey Stancell enters his Senior Season with 5,283 yards and 76 touchdowns.

Farwell looks to fare well once again in 2023.

