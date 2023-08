ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - Texas DPS is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Abernathy on Friday afternoon.

Troopers were called to 16th Street and I-27 for a report of a motorcycle crash around 3 p.m.

The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

