Saturday morning top stories: Second arrest made in connection with murder investigation of Lakaria Moore

Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday
Lubbock police make second arrest in murder investigation
- Lubbock police issued a warrant, last week, for 37-year-old Jermall Riggins, accusing him of tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore.
- Riggins surrendered to Lubbock Police Friday morning.
- LPD says investigators have continuously looked at people of interest in the case, and are committed to holding those involved accountable.
East Loop 289 fatal crash
- A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in East Lubbock earlier this week.
- Police say 41-year-old Justin Fields and 34-year-old Deloris Halpain were riding a motorcycle when it collided with an SUV.
- Fields died Thursday, and there’s no word yet on Halpain’s condition.
Maui wildfires latest
- The death toll in the Maui wildfires has risen to 67.
- Emergency officials say the island’s warning sirens were not activated, because of how fast the flames were moving, as they worked to coordinate response on the ground.
- Other warnings were used to alert residents, including mobile phone alerts and messages on TV and radio stations.
