LFR puts out house fire near 114th & University

Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a house fire at the back of a home near 114th and University on...
Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a house fire at the back of a home near 114th and University on Saturday night.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a house fire at the back of a home near 114th and University on Saturday night.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with no reported injuries.

Officials say the fire was mainly contained to the exterior of the residence with significant smoke damage throughout the home.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of this fire.

The call came in at 10:38 p.m.

