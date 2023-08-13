Lubbock ties heat record at 107 on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second day in a row, Lubbock hit 107 degrees. That tied today’s high set back in 1936.

Sunday should be slightly cooler with a high in Lubbock between 102-105 degrees. Tomorrow’s record is also 107 degrees.

Looking ahead, there is a chance for some showers and storms Sunday, especially in the northern South Plains and Panhandle.

While it will be hot again Sunday, there is a significant change for Monday and Tuesday. I expect the highs on Monday to remain in the 80s in Lubbock with a chance for showers and storms tomorrow night and Monday.

Tuesday will remain around 90 degrees for the afternoon high in Lubbock. After that, it’s back to 100-plus afternoon temperatures for the region.

