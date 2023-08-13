Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock ties heat record at 107 on Saturday

Sunset from KCBD Tower Cam on Aug. 11
Sunset from KCBD Tower Cam on Aug. 11(KCBD Tower Cam)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second day in a row, Lubbock hit 107 degrees. That tied today’s high set back in 1936.

Sunday should be slightly cooler with a high in Lubbock between 102-105 degrees. Tomorrow’s record is also 107 degrees.

Looking ahead, there is a chance for some showers and storms Sunday, especially in the northern South Plains and Panhandle.

While it will be hot again Sunday, there is a significant change for Monday and Tuesday. I expect the highs on Monday to remain in the 80s in Lubbock with a chance for showers and storms tomorrow night and Monday.

Tuesday will remain around 90 degrees for the afternoon high in Lubbock. After that, it’s back to 100-plus afternoon temperatures for the region.

