ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 8-3 season, the Abernathy Antelopes have high hopes once again this season.

Head Coach Justin Wiley had 34 on Varsity last season and 17 were Seniors so new Lopes are eager to get their turn on the field to help the program.

Abernathy wants to be 1-0 each week and fight for the District Championship.

