LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield Wildcats went 5-5 last season, and they enter with a new Head Coach as Bo Bryant takes over after the unexpected passing of Coach John Thomas.

Littlefield will be aggressive on both sides of the ball.

They return six offensive and seven defensive starters as they look to make a run towards a District Title.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.