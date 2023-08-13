Sunday morning top stories: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Person identified in Abernathy motorcycle crash

Texas DPS has released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a motorcycle crash, Friday.

State troopers say 55-year-old Adam Castro of Lubbock entered a sharp right curve, veered across the road, and struck a concrete median.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/08/12/rider-killed-motorcycle-crash-near-16th-i-27-friday-afternoon/

Angelwitch cabaret shooter expected to be sentenced

51-year-old Kennon Shaw, who plead guilty to murder earlier this month, is expected to be sentenced August 14th.

On March 9, 2022, Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies found an Angelwitch cabaret employee with a single gunshot wound. That man later died from his injuries.

Lubbock Police obtained surveillance video that captured the shooting and say the suspect in the video matched a booking photo of Shaw.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/08/04/angelwitch-cabaret-shooter-kennon-shaw-pleads-guilty-murder/

Maui wildfires latest

Four more people are confirmed dead in the Lahaina wildfire, bringing the death toll to 93.

The disaster is now the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green warned the number of deaths “will continue to rise,” as crews with cadaver dogs make their way into burned-out structures.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/08/13/death-toll-hawaii-rises-93-recovery-crews-search-burned-out-homes-businesses/

