Sunday morning top stories: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash

On Daybreak Sunday
By Dylan Villa
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Person identified in Abernathy motorcycle crash

Angelwitch cabaret shooter expected to be sentenced

  • 51-year-old Kennon Shaw, who plead guilty to murder earlier this month, is expected to be sentenced August 14th.
  • On March 9, 2022, Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies found an Angelwitch cabaret employee with a single gunshot wound. That man later died from his injuries.
  • Lubbock Police obtained surveillance video that captured the shooting and say the suspect in the video matched a booking photo of Shaw.
  • Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/08/04/angelwitch-cabaret-shooter-kennon-shaw-pleads-guilty-murder/

Maui wildfires latest

