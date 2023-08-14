Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Amber Alert canceled; 3 children from Indiana found safe

File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber...
File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber Alert in Indiana was canceled after the three children were found safe, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - Police said Monday that three Indiana children who were the subject of an Amber Alert had been safely located, according to multiple reports.

The alert was issued earlier in the day for the children, who are between the ages of 3 and 8.

Officials had identified the suspect as Kevin Lamar Dempsey, a 39-year-old man who is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

No update was immediately available the suspect’s status.

Anyone with more information on the matter can contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541.

Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.
Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in West Lubbock Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist killed in West Lubbock crash Sunday
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock
Troopers were called to 16th Street and I-27 for a report of a motorcycle crash around 3 p.m.
Rider killed in motorcycle crash near 16th & I-27 on Friday afternoon
Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a house fire at the back of a home near 114th and University on...
LFR puts out house fire near 114th & University
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M....
Biden says auto workers need ‘good jobs that can support a family’ in union talks with carmakers
Shooting
Two teens involved in Saturday night shooting
FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy...
Federal officials are looking into another close call between planes, this time in San Diego
FILE - The logo of the Swiss bank UBS is pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, June 12, 2023. In an...
UBS to pay $1.44 billion to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases